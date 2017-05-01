HELLO, DOLLY! Breaks Record of Highest Gross Yet During First Week of Performances

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its first full week of regular (non-preview) performances, posted its highest weekly gross yet, shattering the house record of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre for the third time since it began preview performances. Spurred by ecstatic reviews, the record-breaking gross of $2,105,473 was achieved in just seven performances over the week ending Sunday, April 30- a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that three of those seven performances were heavily comped press nights.

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!

instantly became the hottest ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it begana previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. It previously broke the Shubert Theatre house record over the weeks ending April 2 and April 16 with $1,965,673 and $2,032,256, respectively.

Hello, Dolly! was recently nominated for ten Outer Critics Circle Awards, and ten Drama Desk Awards - more than any other production.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Drama Desk Award Nominations:

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Kate Baldwin)

Outstanding Director of a Musical (Jerry Zaks)

Outstanding Choreography (Warren Carlyle)

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical (Scott Lehrer)

Outstanding Wig and Hair (Campbell Young Associates)

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations:

Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Broadway or Off-Broadway

Outstanding Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler)

Outstanding Actor in a Musical (David Hyde Pierce)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Kate Baldwin)

Outstanding Director of a Musical (Jerry Zaks)

Outstanding Choreographer (Warren Carlyle)

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical (Santo Loquasto)

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical (Natasha Katz)

Outstanding Orchestrations (Larry Hochman)

Hello, Dolly! has been honored with the following

2017 Drama League Award Nominations:

Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Distinguished Performance Award (David Hyde Pierce)

(In addition, Ms. Midler will receive the Drama League Award for Distinguished Achievement for Musical Theater.)

