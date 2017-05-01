HEDWIG Creator's New Show THIS AIN'T NO DISCO to Bring Drifters & Dreamers to Atlantic Theater Company's 2017-18 Season; Lineup Announced!

Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2017-18 season productions and one Atlantic for Kids production.

Atlantic's 2017-2018 season will include the New York premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' play On the Shore of the Wide World, directed by Atlantic Artistic Director Neil Pepe; the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist and Lortel Award winner Rajiv Joseph's play Describe the Night, directed by Giovanna Sardelli; the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu's play The Homecoming Queen; the US premiere of Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Martin McDonagh's play Hangmen, directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster; the world premiere musical This Ain't No Disco, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz, book by Rick Elice, directed by Trip Cullman and the New York premiere of Lauren Yee's play The Great Leap.

The New York City premiere musical Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, with an original concept by Douglas Lyons, a book by Melvin Tunstall III, music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons and lyrics by Douglas Lyons, will launch the Atlantic for Kids season this fall. A second spring production will be announced.

Atlantic Theater Company 2017-2018 SEASON:

New York Premiere Play

ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD

By Simon Stephens

Directed by Neil Pepe

August 23 - October 1, 2017

Opening: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Linda Gross Theater

In Simon Stephens' stunning play, something is about to happen that will change one family forever. Set over the course of nine months, On the Shore of the Wide World is a play about love, family, Roy Keane and the size of the galaxy.

Atlantic is thrilled to welcome back Simon Stephens (Harper Regan, Bluebird) with the New York debut of his Olivier Award-winning play.

World Premiere Co-Production with Alley Theatre

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Giovanna Sardelli

November 1 - December 17, 2017

Opening: Monday, November 20, 2017

Linda Gross Theater

In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel wanders the countryside with the Red Cavalry. Seventy years later, a mysterious KGB agent spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk.

Set in Russia over the course of 80 years, this thrilling and epic new play by Rajiv Joseph (Atlantic's Guards at the Taj, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) traces the stories of seven men and women connected by history, myth and conspiracy theories.

World Premiere Play

THE HOMECOMING QUEEN

By Ngozi Anyanwu

January 10 - February 11, 2018

Opening: Monday, January 22, 2018

Atlantic Stage 2

A bestselling novelist returns to Nigeria to care for her ailing father, but before she can bury him, she must relearn the traditions she's long forgotten. Having been absent for over a decade, she must collide with her culture, traumatic past, painful regrets, and the deep, deep love she thought she could never have. Atlantic is thrilled to welcome Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief) for her Off-Broadway debut!

US Premiere of The Royal Court Theatre production of

HANGMEN

By Martin McDonagh

Directed by Matthew Dunster

January 18 - March 4, 2018

Opening: Monday, February 5, 2018

Linda Gross Theater

In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd and the peculiar Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Following a sell-out run at London's Royal Court Theatre and subsequent transfer to the West End, Olivier and Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (The Cripple of Inishmaan) returns to Atlantic with his first US premiere in 8 years.

World Premiere Musical

THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz

Book by Rick Elice

Directed by Trip Cullman

May 11 - July 1, 2018

Opening: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Linda Gross Theater

Set against the grit, the garbage strikes, the graffiti of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco tells the story of drifters and dreamers searching for their place in the night world of Studio 54 and Mudd Club. In their uptown/downtown quest for revelry and kinship, every decision is fateful in a city where one's fate can turn on a dime bag.

An electrifying new musical from composer/lyricist of Hedwig and the Angry Inch Stephen Trask, along with Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers), directed by Trip Cullman (Atlantic's I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard).

New York Premiere Play

THE GREAT LEAP

By Lauren Yee

May 23 - June 17, 2018

Opening: Monday, June 4, 2018

Atlantic Stage 2

San Francisco, spring 1989. Manford Lum, locally renowned on the sidewalk basketball courts of Chinatown, talks his way onto a college team, just before they travel to Beijing for a "friendship" game. When they arrive, China is in the throes of the post-Cultural Revolution era, and Manford must juggle international politics and his own personal history. Inspired by events from her father's life and (short-lived) basketball career, playwright Lauren Yee makes her Atlantic debut with this tender and sharp-paced play.

2017-2018 ATLANTIC FOR KIDS SEASON:

New York City Premiere

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Original Concept by Douglas Lyons

Book by Melvin Tunstall III

Music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons

Lyrics by Douglas Lyons

September 16 - October 8, 2017

Linda Gross Theater

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying, to segregated drinking fountains, Lily's quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polka dot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD

Simon Stephens' plays have been produced in many languages throughout the world. His plays Harper Regan and Bluebird were staged at Atlantic Theater Company. His play Punk Rock was staged by MCC. His version of A Doll's House for the Young Vic transferred to New York in 2014. His adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time ran for two years on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best New Play in 2015. Most recently Heisenberg was at MTC in Autumn 2016. Simon is an associate at the Lyric, Hammersmith and the Royal Court, London.

Neil Pepe most recently directed the world premieres of David Mamet's The Penitent, George Brant's Marie and Rosetta and Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to Me Darling. Broadway credits include the musical Hands on a Hardbody, the acclaimed revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow and A Life in the Theatre. Off-Broadway: John Guare's 3 Kinds of Exile; Moira Buffini's Dying For It; Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song, Mojo and The Night Heron; Ethan Coen's Happy Hour, Offices and Almost an Evening; Harold Pinter's Celebration and The Room; Adam Rapp's Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling; Joe Penhall's Blue/Orange; Hilary Bell's Wolf Lullaby; David Pittu's What's That Smell?; Howard Korder's Sea of Tranquility, Quincy Long's Shaker Heights (all at Atlantic); David Mamet's American Buffalo (Donmar Warehouse, Atlantic); Romance, Keep Your Pantheon and School (Center Theatre Group, Atlantic); ZinnieHarris' Further than the Furthest Thing (Manhattan Theatre Club); Jessica Goldberg's Refuge (Playwrights Horizons); Tom Donaghy's The Beginning of August (South Coast Repertory, Atlantic). Frank Gilroy's The Subject Was Roses with Martin Sheen (CTG). Also, Eric Bogosian's Red Angel (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Neil has been the Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company since 1992.

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

Rajiv Joseph's (Playwright) play Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo was a 2010 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama and also awarded a grant for Outstanding New American Play by the National Endowment for the Arts. His play Guards at the Taj was a 2016 Obie Winner for Best New American Play and 2016 Lucille Lortel Winner for Best Play. His play Archduke received its World Premiere this spring at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Other plays include Gruesome Playground Injuries, The Monster at the Door, Animals Out of Paper, The Lake Effect, The North Pool, and Mr. Wolf. Rajiv has been awarded artistic grants from the Whiting Foundation, United States Artists and the Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. He is a board member of the Lark Play Development Center in New York City, where he develops all his plays. He served for three years in the Peace Corps in Senegal and now lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Giovanna Sardelli (Director). With Rajiv Joseph: Los Angeles: Archduke (World Premiere the Taper, CTG), Guards at the Taj (Geffen Playhouse, 2017 Ovation Award for Best Production of a Play). Off-Broadway World Premieres: Huck & Holden (Cherry Lane); Animals Out of Paper and All This Intimacy (Second Stage); The Leopard and The Fox (AlterEgo). Regional: Mr. Wolf (Cleveland Play House); The Lake Effect (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley); The North Pool(TheatreWorks Silicon Valley World Premiere, Barrington Stage Company). Other Select Off-Broadway World Premieres: Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout); Wildflower (Second Stage); Finks (Ensemble Studio Theatre); Apple Cove (Women's Project). Other Select Regional, All The Way, The Whipping Man (Cleveland Play House); The Mountaintop, Absalom (Actor's Theatre of Louisville); Clybourne Park, Lord of the Flies, Muckrakers (Barrington Stage Company); Crimes of the Heart, Velocity of Autumn, Somewhere (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley). Though based in New York, Sardelli is the Director of New Works for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Education: MFA Graduate Acting Program, NYU and graduate of their Director's Lab. Upcoming: Constellations (Geffen Playhouse), Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph (Alley Theatre), Skeleton Crew (Marin Theatre/TheatreWorks Silicon Valley), Finks (TheatreWorksSilicon Valley).

The Alley Theatre (Co-Producer) is one of America's leading not-for-profit theatres, led by Artistic Director Gregory Boyd and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley maintains a resident company of artists, and creates up to 14 productions each year in its newly renovated theatre, ranging from the best current work, tore-invigorated classic plays, to new plays by contemporary writers. In the 2017-2018, the Alley season will include new work by Rajiv Joseph, Lawrence Wright, Suzanne Vega & Duncan Sheik and Bekah Brunstetter.

THE HOMECOMING QUEEN

Ngozi Anyanwu (Playwright) is an overall Renaissance Woman. Education: University of California San Diego's (MFA acting) Point Park University (BA). Acting: The Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Barrington Stage, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, The Mark Taper Forum. Television credits include "Limitless," "Deadbeat," "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Mysteries of Laura" and "The Deuce." Producer: 1st Generation Nigerian Project, Co-Producer and Director of New Play Development of Now Africa's Playwrights Festival. Director: She Gon Learn, by Lisa Strum for the Emerging Arts Festival, United Solo Festival, National Black Theater; Black Love. Playwriting: Good Grief, Victory Is Ours, The Homecoming Queen, and Nike or We Don't Need Another Hero. Good Grief was produced at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles in spring 2017 and was presented as part of the Rising Circle Collective's 6th annual Ink Tank. The play also received a workshop production at INTAR Theatre. Most recently, Good Grief won the Inaugural CTG/Humanitas Award and was on the 2016 Kilroys list. Victory Is Ours was recently presented as part of the National Black Theatre's Keep Soul Alive Monday Reading Series. An excerpt of The Homecoming Queen received a reading as part of her Page 73 summer residency at Yale, and was presented as part of The Fire This Time's Inaugural Writers group. Nike or We Don't Need Another Hero was presented as part of the Lark's New Black Fest. Anyanwu has also received residencies from LCT3, Space on Ryder Farm, and the Djerassi Resident Artists Program.

HANGMEN

Martin McDonagh (Playwright) is an award-winning writer/director. His latest film, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, will be released in 2017. Plays: The Beauty Queen of Leenane; A Skull in Connemara; The Lonesome West; The Lieutenant of Inishmore; The Cripple of Inishmaan; The Pillowman; A Behanding in Spokane; Hangmen. Screenplays: Barney Nenagh's Shotgun Circus; Suicide on Sixth Street. As writer/director: Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri; Seven Psychopaths; In Bruges; Six Shooter (short film).

Matthew Dunster (Director). Directing credits include: Hangmen, Liberian Girl (Royal Court), The Seagull, A Midsummer Night's (Open Air Regent's Park), Love's Sacrifice (RSC), The Lightning Child, Arthur Darvill and Doctor Faustus(Shakespeare's Globe), The Love Girl & the Innocent, You Can Still Make a Killing (Southwark Playhouse), Mametz (National Theatre Wales), Before the Party (Almeida), A Sacred Flame (English Touring), Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (Royal Exchange Manchester), Mogadishu (Royal Exchange Manchester and Lyric Hammersmith), The Most Incredible Thing (Sadler's Wells), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Royal & Derngate, Northanpton). Writing credits include: Children's Children (Almeida), You Can See the Hills (Royal Exchange Manchester), You Used To, Tell Me, The Glazier, The Bank, Two Clouds Over Eden. Writing for BBC R4: "Depth of Field" and "Poor Echo." Directing for R4: "Love and Money." He has collaborated as a writer with choreographer Jane Mason.

The Royal Court Theatre (Original Producer) is the writer's theatre. It is the leading force in world theatre for energetically cultivating writers - undiscovered, emerging and established. Through the writers, the Royal Court is at the forefront of creating restless, alert, provocative theatre about now. Over 120,000 people visit the Royal Court in Sloane Square, London, each year and many thousands more see their work elsewhere through transfers to the West End and New York, UK and international tours, digital platforms, residencies across London, and their site-specific work. The Royal Court's extensive development activity encompasses a diverse range of writers and artists and includes an ongoing programme of writers' attachments, readings, workshops and playwriting groups. Within the past sixty years, John Osborne, Samuel Beckett, Arnold Wesker, Ann Jellicoe, Howard Brenton, David Hare have started their careers at the Court. Many others including Caryl Churchill, Athol Fugard, Mark Ravenhill, Simon Stephens, debbie tucker green, Sarah Kane; and more recently, Lucy Kirkwood, Nick Payne, Penelope Skinner and Alistair McDowall, have followed. The Royal Court has produced many iconic plays from Laura Wade's Posh to Jez Butterwoth's Jerusalem and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen. www.royalcourttheatre.com

THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Trip Cullman (Director). Select NYC: John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation (Barrymore), Joshua Harmon's Significant Other (Booth), Anna Jordan's Yen (MCC), Leslye Headland's The Layover (Second Stage), Halley Feiffer's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Gynecologic Oncology Unit At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Of New York City (MCC), Harmon's Significant Other (Roundabout), Feiffer's I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard(Atlantic), Simon Stephens' Punk Rock (MCC, Obie Award), Jon Robin Baitz's The Substance of Fire (Second Stage), Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy (MTC), Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash's Murder Ballad (MTC and Union Square Theatre), Paul Weitz's Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), Headland's Assistance (Playwrights Horizons), Adam Bock's A Small Fire (Playwrights Horizons, Drama Desk nom.), Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy: Nursing (Rattlestick), Headland's Bachelorette (Second Stage), Terrence McNally's Some Men (Second Stage), Bert V. Royal's Dog Sees God (Century Center), Bock's The Drunken City (Playwrights Horizons), Weitz' Roulette (EST), Jonathan Tolins' The Last Sunday In June (Rattlestick and Century Center), Bock's Swimming In The Shallows (Second Stage), Gina Gionfriddo's US Drag (stageFARM), and several productions with The Play Company. London: Bock's The Colby Sisters of Pittsburgh, PA (Tricycle). Select regional: McCraney's Choir Boy (Geffen and Alliance, NAACP and Suzi Bass awards), Guare's Six Degrees of Separation (Old Globe), Richard Greenberg's The Injured Party (South Coast Rep), McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion (La Jolla Playhouse), Christopher Durang's Betty's Summer Vacation (Bay Street), Bess Wohl's Touched (Williamstown Theater Festival), Michael Friedman and Daniel Goldstein's Unknown Soldier (WTF), Wohl's Barcelona (Geffen, Ovation nom.), Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo (WTF). Upcoming: Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero (Helen Hayes), Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (WTF).

Rick Elice (Book). Jersey Boys, Rick's first Broadway credit, co-authored with Marshall Brickman, won the Tony Award, the Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, ran for more than eleven years, and entered the record books as the twelfth longest-running show in Broadway history. With Marshall Brickman and Andrew Lippa, he wrote The Addams Family, starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, later starring Roger Rees and Brooke Shields. His first play, Peter and the Starcatcher, received more Tony Award nominations than any American play in Broadway history, and won five 2012 Tony Awards. Upcoming projects include Magnificent Climb (music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke, directed by Trip Cullman), Monopoly (music and lyrics by Dan Lipton & David Rossmer); Bag of Nails (directed by Jerry Mitchell), and The Cher Show (directed by Jason Moore).

Stephen Trask (Music & Lyrics) first achieved wide acclaim as the co-creator/composer/lyricist of the award-winning stage musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which was also developed into a feature film release by Fine Line Features and for which he won an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, a 1998 New York Magazine Award, Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Music, Lyrics and New Musical, a Grammy nomination for Best Cast Album, two GLAMA Awards, and Entertainment Weekly's Best Soundtrack Award for 2001. The Broadway production of the show won four 2014 Tony Awards, and the soundtrack nominated for a Grammy. Since 2003 Trask has been scoring films at both the independent and studio levels for directors as diverse as Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent, Miramax Films), Paul Weitz (In Good Company, American Dreamz, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Little Fockers, Universal Pictures), Todd Graff (Camp, IFC Productions/Jersey Films/Killer Films), Tamara Jenkins, (The Savages, Fox Searchlight), Jon Kasdan (In the Land of Women, Warner Brothers), Robert Benton (Feast of Love, MGM/Lakeshore), John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Fine Line), Sean Anders (Sex Drive, Summit Entertainment), Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, Dreamworks/Paramount), Alan Poul, (The Back-up Plan, CBS Films), Tom Vaughn (So Undercover, Exclusive Media), Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (Lovelace). In addition to Hedwig, Trask's work for the Broadway stage includes orchestrations for the Broadway production of Rocky, the musical based on the classic film. He is also at work on a new musical in collaboration with book writer Chris D'Arienzo (Rock of Ages) to bring the Martin Scorsese/New Regency film The King of Comedy to the stage. Known for his time fronting '90s NYC punk band Cheater, Trask has also recorded and performed with artists such as Stone Temple Pilots, Bob Mould, Sleater-Kinney and Yoko Ono.

Peter (Pedro) Yanowitz (Music & Lyrics) is an American musician, songwriter, and visual artist, who was born in Chicago, Illinois. Yanowitz was the original drummer of The Wallflowers (Virgin), and for Natalie Merchant (Electra) on her first three multi-platinum solo records Tigerlily, Ophelia, and Live in Concert at the Richard Rodgers Theater. He also played drums for Money Mark, the Black Sabbath tribute band Hand of Doom with Melissa Auf Der Maur, and with Nina Nastasia, on her album Dogs, which was produced by Steve Albini. Other artists Yanowitz has played drums with include: Yoko Ono, Allen Ginsberg, and Wilco. In 2002, Yanowitz formed the NYC band Morningwood (Capitol), where he was the main songwriter and producer. Currently, Yanowitz is in the NYC band Exclamation Pony with Ryan Jarman. In 2014, Peter made his Broadway debut in the role of Schlatko in the internationally acclaimed rock musical Hedwig and The Angry Inch. He also performed the same role on the national tour of Hedwig.

THE GREAT LEAP

Lauren Yee (Playwright) was born and raised in San Francisco. She currently lives in New York City. She received her bachelor's degree from Yale University, and her MFA in playwriting from UCSD, where she studied under Naomi Iizuka. Lauren Yee's play King of the Yees is enjoying its premiere this season at The Goodman Theatre and Center Theatre Group, followed by productions at ACT Theatre and Canada's National Arts Centre. Other plays include Ching Chong Chinaman (Pan Asian, Mu Performing Arts), The Hatmaker's Wife (Playwrights Realm, Moxie, PlayPenn), Hookman (Encore, Company One), In a Word (SF Playhouse, Cleveland Public, Strawdog), Samsara (Victory Gardens, O'Neill Conference, Bay Area Playwrights Festival), and The Tiger Among Us (MAP Fund, Mu). She was a Dramatists Guild fellow, a MacDowell fellow, a MAP Fund grantee, a member of The Public Theater's Emerging Writers Group, a Time Warner Fellow at the Women's Project Playwrights Lab, the Shank playwright-in-residence at Second Stage Theatre, a Playwrights' Center Core Writer, and the Page One resident playwright at Playwrights Realm. She has been a finalist for the Jerome Fellowship, the PONY Fellowship, the Princess Grace Award, the Sundance Theatre Lab, and the Wasserstein Prize. Her play Samsara has been a nominee for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the L. Arnold Weissberger Award, and her play In a Word won the Francesca Primus Prize and was a finalist for the ATCA/Steinberg Award. Her play The Hatmaker's Wife was an Outer Critics Circle nominee for the John Gassner Award for best play by a new American playwright. Her work has been published by Samuel French. Lauren is a member of the Ma-Yi Theatre Writers Lab. She is currently under commission from the Denver Center, the Geffen Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theatre/LCT3, Mixed Blood Theatre, Portland Center Stage, South Coast Rep, and Trinity Rep.

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is the award-winning Off-Broadway theater that produces great plays simply and truthfully utilizing an artistic ensemble. Atlantic believes that the story of a play and the intent of its playwright are at the core of the creative process. The plays in the Atlantic repertory, from both new and established playwrights, are boldly interpreted by today's finest theater artists and resonate with contemporary audiences. Celebrating over 30 years of theater, Atlantic has produced more than 150 plays including Tony Award-winning productions of Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik) and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winner for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson); world premieres of The Penitent (David Mamet); Tell Hector I Miss Him (Paola Lázaro); The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses); Marie and Rosetta (George Brant); Hold on to Me Darling (Kenneth Lonergan); Guards at the Taj (Rajiv Joseph); Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau); I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard (Halley Feiffer); Posterity (Doug Wright); Found (Hunter Bell, Eli Bolin, Lee Overtree); Almost an Evening, Offices, Happy Hour and Women or Nothing (Ethan Coen); What Rhymes With America (Melissa James Gibson); 3 Kinds of Exile (John Guare); Storefront Church (John Patrick Shanley); Body Awareness (Annie Baker); revivals of Cloud Nine (Caryl Churchill) and Brecht and Weill's musical The Threepenny Opera directed by Martha Clarke; acclaimed productions of Bluebird and Harper Regan (Simon Stephens); Our New Girl (Nancy Harris); The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Alan Sillitoe, adapted by Roy Williams); The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize finalist The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow, The Jammer, and These Paper Bullets! (Rolin Jones); The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois and Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling (Adam Rapp); Through a Glass Darkly (Ingmar Bergman, adapted by Jenny Worton); Farragut North (Beau Willimon); Chimichangas and Zoloft (Fernanda Coppel); Blue/Orange (Joe Penhall); Port Authority and Dublin Carol (Conor McPherson); Writer's Block (Woody Allen); American Buffalo, Romance, and Edmond (David Mamet); The Cider House Rules, Part I (adapted by Peter Parnell); Good Television (Rod McLachlan); Celebration & The Room, The Collection & A Kind of Alaska and The Hothouse (Harold Pinter); Dying for Itand Gabriel (Moira Buffini); Oohrah! (Bekah Brunstetter); Mojo, Parlour Song, and The Night Heron (Jez Butterworth); Boys' Life and The Lights (Howard Korder); Distant Fires (Kevin Heelan); The Lying Lesson and Missing Persons (Craig Lucas). Atlantic has garnered 12 Tony Awards, 19 Lucille Lortel Awards, 21 Obie Awards, 7 Drama Desk Awards, 6 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

