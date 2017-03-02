HAMILTON's Chicago Cast, Chita Rivera and More to Headline CONCERT FOR AMERICA in the Windy City

Tickets are on sale now for the March CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Featuring Chita Rivera, Melissa Manchester, Alice Ripley, Ana Gasteyer, the Chicago cast of Hamilton, Sharon Gless, Lynne Jordan, Marya Grandy and Emily Bear, the third edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA will take place on Monday, March 20 at 8pm at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago (50 E Congress Parkway). Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA is the innovation of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording. CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at New York City's The Town Hall on Inauguration Day and performed the second concert there in February.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Tickets range from $18 to $103 and are available at my.auditoriumtheatre.org and at the Auditorium Theatre box office. Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 9pm EDT on Monday, March 20. The next CONCERT FOR AMERICA will return to New York in April.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Tony nominee Lisa Mordente.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles