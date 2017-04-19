HAMILTON Helmer Thomas Kail to Direct Upcoming WWII Drama 'Silver Wings'

Deadline reports that FOX 2000 will adapt Katherine Sharp Landdeck's non-fiction book "The Women with Silver Wings" to the big screen. Tony Award-winning HAMILTON director Thomas Kail will develop to direct the drama that follows the true story of WWII's Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), the first women to ever fly for the US military.



The film will explore how these trailblazing women, who bravely served their country, ultimately went unrecognized by the US Government, denying them veteran benefits and burying their legacies. Following a decades-long fight however, they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2009 and officially recognized as military veterans.

Kail won a 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for GREASE LIVE! Last year, he picked up a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for HAMILTON. His other Broadway credits include In the Heights (Tony nom.), Lombardi, Magic/Bird. Off-Broadway: Hamilton (the Public; Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Awards), In the Heights (Callaway Award, Drama Desk/OCC noms), Randy Newman's Faust and The Wiz (City Center), Broke-ology and When I Come to Die (LCT), Family Furniture (The Flea, Drama Desk nom), The Tutors (2ST Uptown).

Other credits include Broke-ology (Williamstown), Once on This Island (Paper Mill) and In the Heights (national tour). Co-creator/director of hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme. Martin E. Segal Award from Lincoln Center.

