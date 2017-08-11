From Stage to Page: Caricature Artist Ken Fallin Reveals His Artistic Process

Ken Fallin is an internationally published caricature artist whose work has appeared in many publications including the L.A. Times, The New Yorker Magazine, the Washington Post, In Style magazine, Playbill and for nearly 20 years, the Wall Street Journal.

On a recent episode of Theater talk, Fallin discussed how he went from being a young aspiring actor to one of the most sought after caricaturists working today with celebrity caricatures appearing in many periodicals including The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker and BroadwayWorld.com.

Although many compare him to Al Hirschfeld, who used to begin his drawings in his pocket while watching a show, Fallin says his artistic process is slightly different. He explains, "I just have a memory and just enjoy the play usually, and then look at production photos after. Sometimes in my head I'll note if they had funny-looking hair. What I really go after is the character that they're playing."

Fallin also revealed that he tends to start with one item of a person when drawing, "usually the eyes are a good place to start with most people. And if you capture that you will get there."

Ken's intricately detailed pen and ink portraits of celebrities from the diverse worlds of entertainment, politics, finance, sports and pop culture have been featured in many ad campaigns and special events for HBO, CBS news, BMG music, American Express, Walt Disney Productions and New York City's Metropolitan Opera Company.

Ken's career began in 1984 when he first created the witty pen and ink caricatures of famous theatrical personalities for the phenomenally successful satirical revue, "Forbidden Broadway". These drawings became inextricably linked with the show, and new artwork was created for subsequent editions of the show for the next 30 years.

In addition to his commercial work, Ken's original artwork can be found in the private collections of many celebrated clients, including Bernadette Peters, Angela Lansbury, Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbara Cook, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, John Laroquette, Bradley Cooper, and Barbra Streisand.

In 2010, Ken was honored to be nominated for an EMMY award for his animated commercial for CNBC's "Squawk Box" TV show. A number of Ken's portraits hang in New York's venerable Player's Club and several of his posters are in the Permanent Collection of London's Victoria and Albert Museum. He has had one-man shows in Los Angeles and New York City.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

