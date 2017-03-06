First New Production of MY FAIR LADY in 25 Years to 'Dance All Night' on Broadway Next Spring

Next spring, Lincoln Center Theater, in association with Nederlander Presentations Inc., will mount a new production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, the first Broadway production of the classic musical in 25 years.

MY FAIR LADY, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin previews Thursday, March 22, 2018 and open on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production, directed by Moss Hart and designed by Oliver Smith and Cecil Beaton, starred Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and ran for 2,717 performances, making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

2018 production of MY FAIR LADY will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and lighting by Donald Holder. Casting and additional creative credits will be announced at a later date.

ALAN JAY LERNER wrote the following plays with Frederick Loewe: Life of the Party, What's Up, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi. He also wrote Love Life with Kurt Weill, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carmelina with Burton Lane, Coco with Andre Previn, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Leonard Bernstein, and Dance a Little Closer with Charles Strouse. He wrote the libretto and/or lyrics for the following films: An American in Paris, Gigi, The Little Prince, Royal Wedding, and film versions of his plays. He wrote two books: On the Street Where I Live and The Musical Theatre: A Celebration. Mr. Lerner died in 1986.

FREDERICK LOEWE wrote the scores for some of America's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, and Gigi. Among his most famous songs with lyricist-partner Alan Jay Lerner are "Almost Like Being in Love," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Thank Heaven for Little Girls." A musical prodigy, Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 and, at 13, was the youngest piano soloist to play with the Berlin Philharmonic. Struggling to find work on Broadway after arriving in the U.S. in 1924, Loewe worked at odd jobs and wrote with several other lyricists until approaching Lerner at New York's Lambs Club in 1942 about collaborating on a show - thus beginning one of Broadway's most extraordinary partnerships. Loewe died in Palm Springs in 1988.

BARTLETT SHER is Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include J.T. Rogers' Oslo (returning for a Broadway run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Tony nomination), Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Blood & Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards), Awake and Sing! (Tony nomination), and The Light in the Piazza (Tony nomination). He directed the recent Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Bridges of Madison County (also Williamstown), as well as New York productions of Prayer for My Enemy and The Butterfly Collection (Playwrights Horizons); Cymbeline (Callaway Award, co-produced with the RSC); Waste (Best Play Obie Award); and Don Juan and Pericles (Theatre for a New Audience). While Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre from 2000 -2009, he directed 20 productions including works by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Ibsen, Shaw, Wilder, Goldoni, and Kushner, among others. Opera: Romeo et Juliet, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore, Two Boys, Otello (Metropolitan Opera); Faust (Baden Baden); Romeo et Juliette (Salzburg Festival and La Scala);Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera and New York City Opera), Two Boys (ENO). Upcoming productions include Adam Guettel's new musical Millions.

LINCOLN CENTER THEATER, now celebrating its 32nd year, is one of New York's favorite not-for-profit theaters, with productions at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow Theaters, and other theaters on and off Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world, TV and film projects and original cast recordings. LCT is currently producing Sarah Ruhl's new play How To Transcend a Happy Marriage at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, the LCT3 production of Bryna Turner's Bull in a China Shop at the Claire Tow Theater, the Broadway engagement of its hit production of J.T. Rogers' Oslo at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, and is co-producing the new Broadway revival of Tennesee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, starring Sally Field. Upcoming productions include Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline and Ayad Akhtar's Junk.

NEDERLANDER PRESENTATIONS INC. is a production division of the multinational theatrical entities owned by James L. Nederlander. Prominent for three generations in management and operation of theatres and productions of distinguished entertainment, they have produced innumerable plays, musicals, operas, ballets and concerts. The Nederlanders also own a notable chain of legitimate theatres. Currently in their Broadway venues are Wicked, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, On Your Feet!, Waitress, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, War Paint, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Related Articles