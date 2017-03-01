FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION on Broadway

Directed by Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Yen), the revival of John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation will begin previews Wednesday, April 5 prior to the official opening on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Barrymore Theatre. The production will play a 15-week run through Sunday, July 16.

The cast of Six Degrees of Separation includes seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa, Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan, Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, "24: Legacy") as Paul, Tony Carlin (Sylvia, Fish in the Dark) as the Doorman, Michael Countryman (Privacy, Spotlight) as Larkin, James Cusati-Moyer (Broadway debut, A Soldier's Tale) as the Hustler, Ned Eisenberg (Rocky, Golden Boy) as Dr. Fine, Lisa Emery (Casa Valentina, "Jessica Jones") as Kitty, Keenan Jolliff (Broadway debut, Youth in Oregon) as Woody, Peter Mark Kendall (Mercury Fur, "Outpost") as Rick, Cody Kostro (Broadway debut, Dead Poet's Society) as Doug, Sarah Mezzanotte (Broadway debut, The Wolves) as Elizabeth, Colby Minifie (Long Day's Journey Into Night, Punk Rock) as Tess, Paul O'Brien (On a Clear Day, The Importance of Being Ernest) as the Detective, Chris Perfetti (Everybody, Cloud Nine) as Trent, Ned Riseley (Broadway debut, Poster Boy) as Ben and Michael Siberry (An Enemy of the People, Spamalot) as Geoffrey.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone. Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.

The company just met the press, and you can check out a photo preview from the special day below!

