FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of INDECENT on Broadway!

Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), begins previews Tuesday, April 4 and opens Tuesday, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues).

A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE. Called "superbly realized and remarkably powerful" by The New York Times, Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

The Broadway cast of Indecent has - not unlike the theater troupe depicted in the play itself - been performing the play together for more than two years: during its development with the Sundance Theater Institute and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, followed by productions at Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse and the Vineyard Theatre, where Indecent had its NYC debut last summer. The ensemble, praised as "sublime" by Roma Torre, NY1, features Katrina Lenk (ONCE, THE BAND'S VISIT), Mimi Lieber (ACT ONE), Max Gordon Moore (RELATIVELY SPEAKING), Tom Nelis (THE VISIT), Steven Rattazzi (THE FOURTH SISTER), Richard Topol (FISH IN THE DARK, THE NORMAL HEART), and Adina Verson (HIM). Joining the Broadway company will be Ben Cherry (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Andrea Goss (CABARET), andEleanor Reissa (New Yiddish Rep's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The cast attends the Indecent Media Day at Playwrights Horizons on March 13, 2017 in New York City.