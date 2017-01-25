FREEZE FRAME: Glenn Close & SUNSET BOULEVARD Company Meet the Press!

Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close and company are in rehearsals for the Broadway return of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Close made her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond. Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) Directed by Lonny Price, this production of Sunset Boulevard will feature a 40-piece orchestra on the stage of The Palace Theatre (1564 7th Avenue), the biggest on Broadway in more than 80 years. Performances will begin on Thursday, February 2, 2017, with an official opening night set for Thursday, February 9, 2017.Sunset Boulevard will play a limited 16-week engagement.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

The company met the press today and you can check out a sneak peek from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



