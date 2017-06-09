Extra Applause: Jennifer Ashley Tepper Salutes Broadway's Unsung Heroes This Tonys Season

On Sunday night, thanks yous and shout outs will run rampant at Radio City Music Hall, as the 2017 Tony winners take their moments on the big stage. Jennifer Ashley Tepper, author of the Untold Stores of Broadway series, has even more people to applaud this season. She writes:

As Tony Awards weekend is upon us, here are 15 things I really appreciated this season that people aren't talking about as much, which I want to give a shout-out to:



1. The non-Linney and Nixon actors in Little Foxes who are ALSO doing

the show in two different versions.



2. The dressers at Hello, Dolly! (and everywhere)- for lightning-quick

invisible work in pretty much every scene, making the most lavish show

of the season look terrific.



3. The producing and publicity team at Oh, Hello (and everywhere) for

getting different high profile guests for every performance, an

incredibly difficult hamster wheel of a task, that brought buzz and

fun to the season.



4. The musicians at Sunset Boulevard (and everywhere) for making the

music in every musical shine to an outstanding degree, being the

backbone of the performance, and in some cases like this one, even

being on stage.



5. The stagehands and stage managers and staff at Groundhog Day (and

everywhere)- for getting that technically complicated set to run at a

theater that is almost 100 years old and not made for automated

turntables and other 2017 devices.



6. The associates!!!!!!!!!!! One of the least thanked groups, who make

Broadway RUN. The associate directors! The associate scenic designers!

The associate producers! ALL Y'ALL. BRAVO.



7. The house staff at Comet (and everywhere)- for navigating the

unprecedented nature of this immersive show and working hard so that

audiences are accommodated, safe, and having a great time.



8. The understudies - who have KILLED the game this season, from

Stephanie Umoh hopping on as Trina in Falsettos as the second cover

with zero rehearsal and script in hand, to Andrew Call jumping into

Groundhog Day to blazing acclaim when Andy was injured, to those very

special swings, covering many roles in one of the hardest jobs there

is.



9. The casting directors at Come From Away (and everywhere)- for

creating stage pictures that look more and more like the world looks,

and taking the initiative and being proactive in advocating to cast

actors of every race, body type, sexuality, gender, age, nationality,

ability, and more.



10. Every cast or team member who has taken extra time to sign a

Playbill, answer a tweet, or take a selfie on the street- especially

those who have to navigate a bonkers insane stage door each night to

do so (I'm talkin to you Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen)... where 95%

of the fans are lovely and 5% are wildly rude. In how many

non-theatrical professions do people spend an extra hour, right after

getting off work, doing something they're not required to, to make

people happy, even though it's often challenging?



11. The sound designers and technicians at The Encounter (and

everywhere) for doing 100 things that no one understands, which are

absolutely essential to a positive theatre experience. Barely anyone

not in the sound field comprehends the specifics of each sound design

and all of the skill and technological know-how and navigation of

elements that goes into it. ("Can't they just prevent the staticcc?

Can't they just turn on the micsss??") You are heroes.



12. The digital teams - you are breaking new ground for the theatre,

and keeping our art form up to date with others... something essential

to Broadway in 2017. One of the reasons theatre is hot right now in

the way it is, and as many people have jobs as they do, and as many

theaters are filled? It's not just the live TV musicals, and Hamilton.

It's twitter and facebook and instagram and snapchat and tumblr and

youtube and digital lotteries and mobile platforms and web design and

theatre sites and google ad words. #DigitalTeamsFTW



13. The press folks who are at every opening, every event, every

roundtable - taking photos, taking videos, writing articles, crafting

content. They never sleep, they are rarely thanked, they are

incredibly talented, and they should all walk down the red carpet

while we shoot pics and applaud.



14. Every intern in every theatre office who is workin' 8am-midnight,

doing all the grunt work, hoping to be a bigger part of this world

someday. Keep working hard. You will be.



15. The audiences- especially those going to see shows that aren't

based on recognizable brands, or didn't get the best reviews...

because they sound interesting and worthwhile. Especially those seeing

their first Broadway show, or those who saved up for months to afford

to see one. Especially those who come back year after year, and don't

text during the performance. We love you.



This weekend is for EVERYONE who loves the theatre, not only the

nominees!! HAPPY TONY AWARDS WEEKEND!!!!!!!!!!!!