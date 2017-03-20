Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Tony Shalhoub

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 40, featuring Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub, award-winning star of stage and screen, opens up about the highs and lows of his career, growing up in the Midwest one of ten children, choosing the right material, marriage between actors, fame, and his true love-Martha's Vineyard.



Tony Shalhoub is currently appearing in the Roundabout Theater production of "The Price." He recently completed a successful run in the Atlantic Theater Company production of "The Band's Visit." He was seen in the Lincoln Center productions of "Act One" and "Golden Boy" for which he received Tony nominations. Most well known as the OCD detective Monk for which he earned three Emmy Awards, a SAG, and a Golden Globe Award. Other television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big To Fail," and "Brain Dead." He also appears in the Amazon pilot "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Some of his many film credits include "Big Night," "The Siege," and "Galaxy Guest." He voiced Luigi in both "Cars" and "Cars II." He will be seen in "The Assignment" out later this month.

