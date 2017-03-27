Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Miriam Shor

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 41, featuring Miriam Shor.

Reed Birney & Jayne Houdyshell both won Tony Awards for their performances in the Pulitzer Prize winning play, The Humans. This year at BroadwayCon2017, Ilana had the opportunity to interview these two Broadway stars and hear their first hand accounts of creating unforgettable roles in an astonishing masterpiece of a play. Hear how they learned of their Tony nominations, how they prepared for these intense roles eight shows a week and how they learned to say good-bye to what may be the greatest roles of their careers. Listen as these two talents share deep truths about the highs and lows of a long life in the theater on this special episode of Little Known Facts.

