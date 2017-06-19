Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Ben Platt and Lucas Hedges
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.
Tony Award Winner, Ben Platt and Academy Award nominee, Lucas Hedges share the podcast stage on this episode of "Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine". These two huge stars are old friends and share their history, passions, struggles and triumphs with great candor on this special episode. Go behind the scenes backstage at "Dear Evan Hansen" and listen to Lucas share what he does before he performs. The two talk about how they handle fame, family, pressure, next projects and what they do for fun-which may surprise you!
Ben Platt originated the title role in Dear Evan Hansen to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations). Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme), Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf). ŒNational Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Arena Stage), The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camelot, and The Sound of Music (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).
As a child, Lucas Hedges made his feature film debut as an extra in his father's film Dan in Real Life. He went on to play major roles in Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom, Jason Reitman's Labor Day, Terry Gilliam's The Zero Theorem, Michael Cuesta's Kill the Messenger, Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester By The Sea, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, and Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. His received critical acclaim for his role in the play, Yen. He was nominated for over 20 awards for his role in Manchester By The Sea and won multiple awards for his gorgeous work in the film.
