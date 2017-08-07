Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Nominated Composer Larry Grossman

Yes, mama, there's a rainbow but stop looking at it long enough to listen to Tony nominated composer Larry Grossman discuss what it was like not only working on MINNIE'S BOYS, GOODTIME CHARLEY, GRIND, A DOLL'S LIFE, and SNOOPY, but to discuss what it was like working with Bing Crosby, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, and the Muppets!

Larry pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he won over Groucho Marx, what it was like working with Shelley Winters, and why GOODTIME CHARLEY will one day be appreciated (plus, who was slated to originally star in GOODTIME CHARLEY will blow your mind!)

Also, Larry shines the spotlight on Joel Grey, Hal Prince, and Kermit the Frog!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

