Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with Michael Colby about Life with Theatrical Royalty at the Algonquin Hotel

Imagine growing up in a world where your neighbors were Tennessee Williams, The Marx Brothers, Alan Jay Lerner, Noel Coward, Arthur Miller, and scores of others.

For Michael Colby, he did grow up in such a world because his grandparents owned New York's famous Algonquin Hotel. Now, Michael swings by Shetler to discuss with Rob and Kevin his enviable life as a real life Eloise of The Plaza.

Michael pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he became the confidante of some of the Algonquin's most infamous residents, what prompted a flashing by Norma Jean, and why Harpo Marx never traveled alone!

Also, Michael shines the spotlight on Vivien Leigh, Ella Fitzgerald, and Lorenz Hart!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas. Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4 On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings. Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes. FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast



Related Articles