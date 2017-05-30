You Outta Know! Diane Paulus Will Direct Alanis Morissette's JAGGED LITTLE PILL Musical at American Repertory Theatre

BroadwayWorld has learned that Alanis Morissette's JAGGED LITTLE PILL will make its musical debut in May 2018 at American Repertory Theatre. Diane Paulus is set to direct, with book written by Diablo Cody, and orchestrations by Tom Kitt.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will be produced in special arrangement by Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

In the press release, as seen here on Twitter, Morissette is overjoyed about the team, saying "The team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true. The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again."

