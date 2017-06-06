Dan Lauria Joins Annette Bening in IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER at the Douglas

Lexikat Artists, in association with Chapman University, presents Annette Bening, Dan Lauria and Ken Jenkins (replacing the previously announced James Caan) along with a cast including Kate Mansi (2017 Daytime Emmy winner), in a one-night only performance of the play IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER, on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA.

The play is a moving, dramatic reading of real wartime letters by soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen, as well as their family members at home.

If All the Sky Were Paper is a powerful, humorous and unforgettable play about one man's search around the world for the "most extraordinary letters ever written," and is based entirely on real life war letters-letters written by soldiers and their loved ones during wars from the American Revolutionary War to present emails from Afghanistan. Directed by John Benitz, and produced by Victoria Morris of Lexikat Artists, the play is written by historian AnDrew Carroll and is based on Carroll's search across the globe for? ??extraordinary war letters. The play? features letters from Carroll's two New York Times bestsellers War Letters and Behind the Lines.

This performance of If All the Sky Were Paper coincides with historian AnDrew Carroll's current nationwide initiative-"Million Letters Campaign."

Starting in April 2017, Carroll set out to seek out and preserve at least 1 million war-related correspondences from every conflict in U.S. history, from handwritten missives penned during the American Revolution to emails sent from Iraq and Afghanistan. Carroll, a Chapman University Presidential Fellow, is the founding director of the Center for American War Letters (CAWL) at Chapman University, and is traveling throughout the country speaking at libraries, schools, historical societies, museums, veterans' organizations, military academies, civic clubs, places of worship, and similar venues to spread the word about why these writings are so important and, ideally, to encourage people to donate their war-related correspondences to CAWL so that they will be preserved forever.

Carroll has made it his life's mission to raise public awareness about the need to find and preserve war letters and similar writings to honor and remember veterans, troops, and their families. He founded the Center for American War Letters at Chapman University to create a place where the letters could not only be preserved, but also where they could be shared with the public in a permanent exhibit. The Center for American War Letters' website is www.WarLetters.us.

"These letters are intimate, deeply personal portraits of the courage, sacrifice, and sense of duty that made this country." - Tom Brokaw (on WAR LETTERS)

"From the American Revolution to Iraq, everything is here: the terror and exhilaration of...combat, love letters, funny letters, letters from civilians caught in the middle of war..."- Joseph L. Galloway, co-author of We Were Soldiers Once...and Young (on BEHIND THE LINES).

IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER starring Annette Bening, Dan Lauria, Ken Jenkins and others will take place Wednesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232). Running time is 80 minutes, and the performance will be followed by a reception with the director, writer and actors.

Tickets ($35) to the play can be purchased here. A portion of ticket proceeds will support the United States Veterans Artist's Alliance (USVAA).

Located in downtown Culver City, just a few blocks south of the I-10 Freeway and across the street from Sony Entertainment Studios. Culver City Hall, behind the theatre on Culver Blvd, provides FREE covered parking. Dozens of restaurants and street parking are available in the surrounding area.

