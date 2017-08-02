DVR Alert: Darren Criss Performs on NBC's TODAY

Today, August 2nd, Broadway alum Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, HOW TO SUCCEED) will perform on NBC's TODAY during the 9-10 am hour. Dean Cain, Will Poulter and Algee Smith are also set to appear on the show.

Criss is the co-creator and producer of Elsie Fest, taking place this year on October 8 at the SummerStage in Central Park in New York City.

BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!

The 3rd Annual Elsie Fest will take place on October 8 at the SummerStage in Central Park in New York City. Past performers include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Earlier this year, Criss debuted his indie-pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP, which features 4 songs written by the duo, quickly became a fan favorite and debuted to rave reviews. The lead single "Every Single Night" debuted at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Singles" chart and landed on their various lists including "50 Best Songs of 2017 So Far," "20 Awesome Pop Songs From 2017's First Half You Might Have Missed," "10 Great Pop Songs From March You Might've Missed" and deemed one of the best moments at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Teen Vogue labeled the album as "an indie-filled gem filled with plenty of 80s pop inspiration and a dash of true DIY sensibility," while Entertainment Weekly described their sound as "a funky blast to the past in the spirit of some of the grooviest '80s superstar."

In addition to his music endeavors, Criss is currently in production for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the second installment of Ryan Murphy's award-winning franchise American Crime Story. He alongside his co-stars Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez and Ricky Martin were recently featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles