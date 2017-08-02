VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'I Dreamed A Dream' Live on TODAY

Broadway alum Darren Criss stopped by NBC's TODAY to perform the LES MIS classic, "I Dreamed A Dream" in honor of the 3rd Annual Elsie Fest, taking place this year on October 8th at the SummerStage in New York City's Central Park. The GLEE star also discussed his upcoming role in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." Check out the appearance below!

Earlier this year, Criss debuted his indie-pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP, which features 4 songs written by the duo, quickly became a fan favorite and debuted to rave reviews. The lead single "Every Single Night" debuted at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Singles" chart.

In addition to his music endeavors, Criss is currently in production for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, the second installment of Ryan Murphy's award-winning franchise AMERICAN CRIME Story. His Broadway credits include HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Image courtesy of NBC

