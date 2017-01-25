Christopher Chen and Martyna Majok Receive Dramatists Guild of America's 2017 Lanford Wilson Award

The Dramatists Guild of America has announced the co-recipients of the 2017 Lanford Wilson Award are Christopher Chen and Martyna Majok. Their awards will be presented at the Guild's annual award ceremony on Monday, February 27, 2017, at The French Institute/Alliance Francaise in New York. For the first time, the Lanford Wilson Award is being presented to two recipients.

The Lanford Wilson Award is named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated playwright-and longtime Dramatists Guild Council member-who passed away in 2011. It was established by a generous contribution from Wilson's estate, and a matching contribution from the Guild; it is presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a dramatist based primarily on their work as an early career playwright. Previous recipients are Francine Volpe, Michael Lew, Chisa Hutchinson, and Lauren Gunderson.

Christopher Chen's honors include The Sundance Institute/Time Warner Fellowship, the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, and the Barrymore and Glickman Awards. Plays include Caught, The Late Wedding and The Hundred Flowers Project. Current commissions include: American Conservatory Theatre, Crowded Fire, LCT3, Manhattan Theatre Club and Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Martyna Majok's plays have been presented by Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and Actors Theatre of Louisville. Honors include The Helen Hayes' Charles MacArthur Outstanding New Play Award, David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize, New York Theatre Workshop's 2050 Fellowship, and the 2015-2016 PoNY Fellowship at the Lark Play Development Center.

The recipients of the Guild's other awards, also to be presented on February 27, will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact Tari Stratton at the Dramatists Guild of America at (212) 398-9366 x20, or tstratton@dramatistsguild.com.

