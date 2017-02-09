Christine Pedi Joins NICK AND NORA Reunion Concert, Featuring Cut Song, at Feinstein's/54 Below

As previously announced, Tony Award-winners Barry Bostwick and Joanna Gleason will revisit Nick and Nora in a reunion concert presented by Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, on May 2nd, 2017.

Feinstein's has just announced that the show's original stars will be joined by special guest Christine Pedi (Newsical, Spamilton) as Lily Connors. Pedi will step into the role originated by Debra Monk. Also joining the ensemble is Lianne Marie Dobbs (Himself and Nora, White Christmas National Tour), who will perform a rarely heard song cut during the tuner's lengthy preview period.

In the 1930's, radio mystery theatre was the talk of the town. And so were Nick and Nora Charles! Join Feinstein's/54 Below for a tribute to the short-lived musical, and the radio plays of the 1930's. W54B Mystery Radio Players will gather to present a broadcast of the latest chapter in Dashiell Hammett's Nick and Nora Charles series. Inspired by the original 1934 broadcast of Hammett's The Thin Man, the concert evening will feature songs by Charles Strouse and Richard Maltby, Jr.. Complete with commercial breaks (featuring jingles by Strouse), surprise guests, a celebrity narrator and sound effects create live, before your eyes -- and ears -- Nick and Nora Charles will take over the Feinstien's/54 Below stage for one night only.

In 1934, Dashiell Hammett published his final novel and introduced two of the most beloved couple in literature to the world. In 1991, Arthur Laurents (Gypsy, Do I Hear A Waltz?), Richard Maltby, Jr. (Closer Than Ever), and Charles Strouse (Annie, Rags, Bye, Bye Birdie) brought the extraordinary pair to Broadway. Despite an all-star ensemble, the short-lived musical failed to find an audience and closed after only nine performances. The musical has lived on through a cast recording and twenty-five years of Broadway legend.

Now, members of the original ensemble will reunite for two concerts to bring the notoriousNick and Nora to Feinstein's/54 Below in a special "radio play" presentation of the musical. Fans of the short-lived musical can expect to hear songs featured on the Original Cast Recording, as well as numbers cut in workshops and previews.

The concert will be narrated by Robert W. Schneider, one of the co-host's of the popular podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends.

In addition to Pedi and Dobbs, Gleason and Bostwick will be joined by original co-stars Timothy Connell (Nick & Nora), Yvette Lawrence (Falsettos, Beauty and the Beast) and Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Light In The Piazza). Also featured in the evening are The W54B Radio singers: Kimberly Faye Greenberg (One Night With Fanny Brice), Paul Thomas Ryan (Onward Victoria), Thia Stephan (Charlie and Algernon) and Daniel Walstad (Charlie and Algernon). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The evening is presented by the team that brought Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon, and Eating Raoul to New York's hottest supper club, with Musical Direction by James Horan and Direction by Steven Carl McCasland.

Tickets for the May 2nd concerts are available at https://54below.com/events/nick-nora-reunion-concert.

