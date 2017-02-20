Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune Will Hit the Road this Fall on the 'Two For the Road Tour'

This morning, the TODAY Show's Al Roker sat down with Broadway icon Chita Rivera for his Living Legends series. The interview took place at the famed Birdland nightclub in New York City, one of her favorite spots, where she has performed many times. "The theater is filled with spirits and footprints that live forever," shared Rivera.

Speaking on the premiere of her game-changing musical WEST SIDE STORY, the award-winner explained, "people got up and walked out. But it made us think and it made us feel, and that's what we were hoping the audience would get."

It was also announced today that Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune are hitting the road together this fall. Aptly titled, CHITA & TUNE - Two For The Road is a unique concert event that pairs two of Broadway's most revered legends. Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune collectively have won 12 Tony Awards and this iconic Broadway coupling is guaranteed to razzle dazzle audiences everywhere. The tour will commence this fall, 2017.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friend, the incomparable Tommy Tune on this concert tour" said Ms. Rivera. "When we performed together in my benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in 2013, we knew then that we had something special."

Tommy Tunes shared, "I love Chita Rivera. This is a dream come true!"

Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), The Visit and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama. In 2002 she received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award.

Tommy Tune has enchanted audiences for decades with his charisma, vision, and innovation. He has been honored with 10 Tony Awards recognizing him as an outstanding performer, choreographer, and director: Best Actor in a Musical for My One and Only, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Seesaw, Best Choreography for A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, My One and Only, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies, and Best Direction of a Musical for Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. In 2015 he was the recipient of the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

CHITA & TUNE - Two For The Road tour dates will be announced at a later time.

