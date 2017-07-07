Capathia Jenkins Joins Bryce Pinkham, Drew Gehling, Lilli Cooper and More for 'Dust and Shadow' Concert at the Highline Ballroom

Capathia Jenkins (Newsies, Caroline or Change) will take on the role of Mrs. Hudson for the July 17 th concert at the Highline Ballroom in NYC. She joins previously announced Bryce Pinkham (Gentleman's Guide), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Roman Holiday), Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Wicked), and Kevin Massey (Gentleman's Guide, Memphis). The cast also features D. C. Anderson, Allan K. Washington, Alexa Green , Julia Burrows , Sally Eidman , Amy Toporek , Jenny Ashman , Michael Deleget , Patrick Massey , Nicholas Ryan , Cheo Bourne and Kyle Robert Carter .

The July 17 th concert marks the first time "Dust and Shadow" will be presented to the public. Rachel Flynn will direct the star-studded evening with music by Jonathan Reid Gealt , lyrics by Dustin Sullivan , book by Kasey Marino , and orchestrations/musical supervision by Matt Hinkley.

"Dust and Shadow," based on the novel by Lyndsay Faye , transports audiences to the underbelly of Victorian London as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson pursue the infamous Jack the Ripper.

"Dust and Shadow" Highline Ballroom, 431 West 16 th Street, NYC

Tickets are $25 Advanced and $30 Day of, available at www.highlineballroom.com or 212-414-5994.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

