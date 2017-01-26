Bryan Cranston to Get Mad as Hell in Ivo van Hove's NETWORK Stage Adaptation

It was announced this afternoon that Emmy and Tony Award-winner, Bryan Cranston will be sitting at the news desk of Howard Beale in Ivo van Hove's stage adaptation of the 1976 satirical classic, NETWORK.

NETWORK is an American black comedy about a fictional television network, UBS, and its ongoing struggle with ratings. Written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet, the film version starred Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Peter Finch, and Robert Duvall.

The film won four Oscars, one in each of the major acting categories, and was nominated for several others.

Ivo Van Hove will direct the piece for the stage, while "Billy Elliot" writer Lee Hall will be responsible for the adaptation.

Cranston is a four-time Emmy Award winner for his role as Walter White on the television phenomenon, "Breaking Bad", in addition to a Golden Globe Award and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was nominated for a 2015 Academy Award for Best Leading Actor for his role in "Trumbo." He was also awarded the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role as Lyndon B. Johnson in the political drama, "All the Way."

