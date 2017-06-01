Broadway Will Dim Lights Tomorrow in Memory of Producer Elliot Martin

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award recipient Elliot Martin, who passed away on May 21st at age 93. The marquees of Broadway theaters in New York will be dimmed in his memory on Friday, June 2, 2017, at exactly 7:45pm for one minute.

As a producer, Elliot Martin received 9 Tony Award nominations for his productions of A Moon for the Misbegotten (2000), She Loves Me(1994), Shadowlands (1991), The Circle (1990), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (1988), Glengarry Glen Ross (1984), American Buffalo(1984), Angels Fall (1983), and A Touch of the Poet (1978). He received a special Tony Award in 1974 for a previous production of A Moon for the Misbegotten.

"For 70 years Elliot Martin brought entertaining, relevant and powerful stories to the Broadway stage including memorable productions that are now considered classics. His credits as an actor, stage manager and producer include almost 50 productions which clearly show how dedicated he was to the industry and how important his contribution was to theatre," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

Elliot Martin made his Broadway debut as a performer in the musical comedy Texas, Li'l Darlin' in 1949. He eventually went on to work as a stage manager on the original Broadway productions of At Home with Ethel Waters (1953), The Girl on the Via Flaminia (1954), Home Is the Hero (1954), Little Glass Clock (1956), Long Day's Journey Into Night (1956), A Majority of One (1959), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1960), and more.

He is survived by his sister, Lois Dunbar; son, Richard Martin; daughter, Linda Martin Giannini; grandsons, Martin, Alexander, and Charles Giannini; and great granddaughter, Luisa Giannini.

