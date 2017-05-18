Broadway Shows Will Go On Tonight After Times Square Crash; Active Investigation to Cause Travel Delays

All Broadway shows will play as scheduled, tonight, Thursday, May 18th. Theatregoers are advised to allow for additional travel time due to an active investigation in the Times Square area. Seventh Avenue and Broadway are closed currently between 43rd-49th Streets. Crosstown traffic through this area will also be affected.

Ticketholders and all pedestrian traffic are advised to enter the area via 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue (at 43rd, 44th, 45th, 46th etc.) based on the street location of the theatre for example - a theatre at 48th between Broadway and 8th, please enter 48th from 8th Avenue. A theatre on 44th between 6th and 7th, please enter 44th at 6th Avenue. Check for updates prior to departure.

"Broadway is a community and we work together very closely on the safety and security of our theatregoers and employees. In all emergencies impacting security, we closely coordinate our efforts with the NYC Police Department and the security personnel of the Times Square Alliance. Individual theatre responses are activated as necessary based upon the direction given by the NYC police and the specifics of the situation. Broadway has extensive security procedures in our theatres and in the Theatre District with the primary purpose of protecting our theatregoers while they attend our productions," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

As previously reported, a speeding car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians walking through New York's Times Square today. According to sources, at least one person has been killed and as many as 20 others have been injured. New York Police report that the driver, who apparently had lost control of his vehicle, has been taken into custody.

