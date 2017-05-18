Speeding Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Times Square; One Reported Killed, 13 Injured

May. 18, 2017  

UPDATE 1:09 pm/ET: The NYPD has just posted the following information:

Gothamist.com reports that a speeding car has plowed into a crowd of pedestrians walking through New York's Times Square. According to sources, at least one person has been killed and as many as 20 others have been injured. New York Police report that the driver, who apparently had lost control of his vehicle, has been TAKEN into custody.

According to witnesses, the driver drove onto the sidewalk on 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Street. It later crashed while heading west on 45th Street around 12 pm/ET.

According to one Twitter post, CBS News is reporting that the NYPD has said the motive was not terrorism and that the suspect is a 26-year-old male from the Bronx with two prior DWIs.

Several witnesses turned to social media to share photos:


Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City at the junction of Broadway and Seventh Avenue. It stretches from West 42nd to West 47th Streets. One of the world's busiest pedestrian areas, it is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and a major center of the world's entertainment industry.

Image: Twitter/@gb_


Related Articles


19 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HELLO, DOLLY! or FALSETTOS for Best Revival of a Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Glenn Close Issues Open Apology for SUNSET BOULEVARD Absence on Mother's Day
  • Here They Go Again! Corbin Bleu, Dove Cameron and Lea DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl
  • ABC to Make a Splash with THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! Event This Fall
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch National Tour from Denver Next Fall!
  • 2017 Helen Hayes Award Winners Announced!
  • VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Cast of WAITRESS Give Surprise Pop-Up Performance on GMA

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com