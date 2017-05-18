Speeding Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Times Square; One Reported Killed, 13 Injured

UPDATE 1:09 pm/ET: The NYPD has just posted the following information:

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. - NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

Gothamist.com reports that a speeding car has plowed into a crowd of pedestrians walking through New York's Times Square. According to sources, at least one person has been killed and as many as 20 others have been injured. New York Police report that the driver, who apparently had lost control of his vehicle, has been TAKEN into custody.

According to witnesses, the driver drove onto the sidewalk on 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Street. It later crashed while heading west on 45th Street around 12 pm/ET.

According to one Twitter post, CBS News is reporting that the NYPD has said the motive was not terrorism and that the suspect is a 26-year-old male from the Bronx with two prior DWIs.

Several witnesses turned to social media to share photos:

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr - gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh - Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

There are multiple injuries after a car jumped the sidewalk in Times Square. Warning this video is graphic. pic.twitter.com/iPn8rp5LtJ - Shayna Estulin (@ShaynaEstulin12) May 18, 2017



Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City at the junction of Broadway and Seventh Avenue. It stretches from West 42nd to West 47th Streets. One of the world's busiest pedestrian areas, it is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and a major center of the world's entertainment industry.

Image: Twitter/@gb_

