Breaking Up is Hard To Do: SIGNIFICANT OTHER Will Play Final Broadway Performance 4/23
Producers of Broadway's critically acclaimed, SIGNIFICANT OTHER, announces that it will play its final performance on Sunday, April 23rd at 7 PM. SIGNIFICANT OTHER, currently playing at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.), officially opened Thursday, March 2nd, and at the time of closing will have played a total of 79 performances.
The Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon is complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. The cast includes: Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), Barbara Barrie (Company). John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked) and Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour).
The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, The Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce (The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses), lighting design by Japhy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, The Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger (The Common Pursuit).
SIGNIFICANT OTHER is currently playing on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7:00 PM; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM; Sundays at 7:00 PM.
Tickets are currently available for purchase on-line at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or in-person at The Booth Theatre Box Office. Groups can be booked through Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.
SIGNIFICANT OTHER is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Roundabout Theatre Company, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice and The Shubert Organization.
Website: www.significantotherbroadway.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/significantbway
Twitter: www.twitter.com/significantbway
Instagram: www.instagram.com/significantbway