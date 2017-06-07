Backstage with Richard Ridge: Will Tony Day Be Johanna Day's Big Day?

After making her Broadway debut in 2000's Proof, Johanna Day earned her first Tony nomination for her performance as Claire. Now sixteen years later, she's back in her second Tony-nominated role- Tracey in Sweat. Below, watch as tells Richard Ridge why she's ready for it this time around!

Her Broadway credits include: You Can't Take It With You, August: Osage County & Lombardi. World Premiere of Carly Mensch's Oblivion at Westport Country Playhouse, World Premiere of Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses at Yale Repertory Theatre. Created the role of Zippy in Winnie Holzman's Choice at The Huntington Theatre. Helen Hayes Award as Leading Actress in a Resident Play, The Rainmaker at Arena Stage. Appeared in the original cast production of How I Learned to Drive at The Vineyard Theatre. Television: Currently appearing on the CBS television series "Madam Secretary" (3 Years) as well as "The Knick," "The Americans," "Masters of Sex," "Alpha House," and "Royal Pains." Film: Great Gilley Hopkins, How Far She Went, The Breatharian and Unbreakable.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Related Articles