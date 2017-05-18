BWW TV: Watch Highlights of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY in the Rehearsal Studio

May. 18, 2017  

The cast of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story presented musical excerpts of the production, and the producers of the historic Bucks County Playhouse and Philadelphia's thriving Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts shared insight into their unique collaboration on the musical, which will come to both venues this spring and summer. BroadwayWorld has footage from the rehearsal in NYC below!

Buddy marks the beginning of a cultural exchange between the two established organizations - one that will bring the best of Broadway to Broad Street and then beyond. The partnership debuts this summer with a joint venture to restage the Bucks County Playhouse's record-breaking production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. The musical will first run at the Bucks County Playhouse from May 27 through June 17 and will then transfer to the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater on June 24 for previews, with the official opening June 28. The show will run at the Kimmel Center through July 9.

From his meteoric rise to fame in 1957 through his tragic death less than two years later, Buddy Holly influenced modern music like no other performer of his generation. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story features more than 20 of Holly's greatest hits, including "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," and many more. The show features a book by Alan Janes and music and lyrics by Buddy Holly. It opened in London's West End, where it ran for over 10 years, and premiered on Broadway in 1990.

