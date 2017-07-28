BWW TV: He Ran Into My Knife! Watch The Latest Fan Compilation of CHICAGO

He only had himself to blame! Following the release of similar Broadway super-edits, Chicago has come out with its own. Below, check out a compilation of various performances of a classic line from "Cell Block Tango"!

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Chicago currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Loweas Mary Sunshine.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

