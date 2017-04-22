BWW TV: Fourth Time's a Charm! Go Inside Opening Night of INDECENT on Broadway

Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), opened earlier this week, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night and we're taking you to the after party festivities below!

Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

