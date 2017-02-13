Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Con Comes to Broadway Sessions!

Feb. 13, 2017  

It seems like just yesterday that Broadway Con was all the rage here in NYC. Thousands of theatre fans descended on the Big Apple to bask in all things Broadway. We invited these fans to celebrate the weekend with an unofficial closing night ALL OPEN MIC PARTY! Friends who had never sung on stage before drank down some courage and took the stage, talent we hadn't had the opportunity to meet before dazzled us and some old friends showed up to show 'em how we do it here in NYC. The result is beautiful. Check out these new friends from around the country and across the globe.

Join us at Broadway Sessions this week as we welcome the cast of Cirque du Soleil's Paramour!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

