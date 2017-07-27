BWW TV: DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN Is Now Available on Amazon, iTunes, & DVD; Watch the Trailer!

Romantic comedy-drama DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN, starring Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp (Rent) is now available to rent or purchase through Amazon, iTunes, & on DVD.

Daniel ( Anthony Rapp ) and Christopher ( Jonathan Bennett ) have to rely on their close friends and families to help them through drama on the eve of their wedding.

DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN focuses on an intimate group of friends and family as

they gather at the home of two gay men ( Anthony Rapp and Jonathan Bennett ) to

celebrate their nuptials. When the wedding hits a snag, this group helps the

grooms to see that all marriages have their challenges, and love is just the

beginning.

