BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY Gets Ready to Spread the Love on Broadway!

Feb. 8, 2017  

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on The Edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The new musical Come From Away will begin performances on Broadway on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and officially open Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The cast met the press earlier today and we're taking you behind the scenes with the cast below!

