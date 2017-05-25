KINKY BOOTS
Click Here for More Articles on KINKY BOOTS

BWW TV: Brendon Urie Is Getting Ready to Strut to Broadway- Watch Him Sing from KINKY BOOTS!

May. 25, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017.

Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

Below, watch as Brendon sings Charlie's big Act 2 number, "Soul of a Man," and chats about stepping into a new pair of heels!

BWW TV: Brendon Urie Is Getting Ready to Strut to Broadway- Watch Him Sing from KINKY BOOTS!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles


12 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BEN PLATT or JOSH GROBAN for Best Actor in a Musical

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Brendon Urie Is Getting Ready to Strut to Broadway- Watch Him Sing from KINKY BOOTS!
  • BWW TV: Carolee Carmello & Norm Lewis Take Over the Pie Shop in SWEENEY TODD!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: From Olivier to Tony? How GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl Found His Phil
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Great Shishichki Cookie of 1812 with Nicholas Belton!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Gets Heated with FSU Students and Alumni!
  • VIDEO: Watch Marisha Wallace Lead THE COLOR PURPLE Concert Curtain Call

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com