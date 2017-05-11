BWW Morning Brief May 11th, 2017 - ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - May 10, 2017

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone didn't hold back about what she thought of singer Madonna's acting skills in EVITA, calling her a 'movie killer.' 'I saw Buenos Aires and I thought it was a piece of s**t,' shared the actress.. (more...)

2) NBC Has Heaven On Its Mind! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! to Air on Easter Sunday

by BWW News Desk - May 10, 2017

Set for Easter Sunday (April 1, 2018), NBC will bring to broadcast television "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!," a one-of-a-kind live staging of the iconic 1971 Broadway rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The event will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Live on GMA

by TV News Desk - May 10, 2017

The cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY appeared on this morning's 'Good Morning America' to perform a medley of 'I've Got a Golden Ticket' and 'It Must Be Believed to Be Seen.'. (more...)

4) BWW Interview - Debut of the Month - MISS SAIGON's Rachelle Ann Go

by Caryn Robbins - May 10, 2017

Today, Rachelle Ann Go speaks to BWW about making her Broadway debut in MISS SAIGON and explains why it was just like living 'the movie in my mind.'. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Ashley Brown, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Silverman & More in Encores! THE GOLDEN APPLE

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 10, 2017

Closing out this season at Encores! is The Golden Apple- the John Latouche and Jerome Moross' cult classic. The Golden Apple will star Mikaela Bennett (Penelope), Ashley Brown (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso), Carrie Compere (Lovey Mars/The Siren), Jason Kravits (Menelaus/Scylla), Alli Mauzey (Miss Minerva Oliver/The Scientist), Lindsay Mendez (Helen), N'Kenge (Mother Hare), Ryan Silverman (Ulysses), and Barton Cowperthwaite (Paris).. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is FUN HOME's Jeanine Tesori

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Primary Stages celebrates Jeanine Tesori at its 2017 Spring Fling tonight.

- Paige Davis leads MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, & MARRIAGE, starting tonight in Pittsburgh...

- And Alec Baldwin, Ellen Burstyn, Raul Esparza and more take the stage in ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? at Town Hall!

BWW Exclusive: See our coverage of this year's Drama Desk nominees meeting the press at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom!

Kate Baldwin, Jerry Zaks and Gavin Creel at the

2017 Drama Desk nominees press event. Photo by Linda Lenzi.

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of NBC announcing its next live musical, watch the revival cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR perform at the 2012 Tony Awards!

Set Your DVR... for SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close, stopping by LIVE this morning!

Glenn Close in SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: Melissa McCarthy channeling WEST SIDE STORY in her musical promo for SNL!

What we're watching: National Theatre's OBSESSION, starring Jude Law, hitting cinemas in the U.S. today!

Social Butterfly: See WICKED co-stars Norbert Leo Butz and Idina Menzel reunite at a fundraiser for Menzel's A BroaderWay Foundation!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

