VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Live on GMA

May. 10, 2017  

The cast of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory appeared on this morning's 'Good Morning America' to perform a medley of "I've Got a Golden Ticket" and "It Must Be Believed to Be Seen." Check out the appearance below!

ROALD DAHL's most treasured tale is coming to the land where sweet dreams come true- Broadway- in a delicious new musical! Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous- and mysterious- factory is opening its gates... to a lucky few. It's a world of pure imagination.

And who better to conjure up this confectionary wonder than three-time Tony Award-winning director JACK O'BRIEN, the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, MARC SHAIMAN and SCOTT WITTMAN, and internationally acclaimed playwright DAVID GRIEG. Audiences around the world have long adored the best-selling book and films, but none have experienced the magic of Wonka quite like this- until now.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY officially opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2017.

