VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Live on GMA

The cast of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory appeared on this morning's 'Good Morning America' to perform a medley of "I've Got a Golden Ticket" and "It Must Be Believed to Be Seen." Check out the appearance below!

ROALD DAHL's most treasured tale is coming to the land where sweet dreams come true- Broadway- in a delicious new musical! Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous- and mysterious- factory is opening its gates... to a lucky few. It's a world of pure imagination.

And who better to conjure up this confectionary wonder than three-time Tony Award-winning director JACK O'BRIEN, the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, MARC SHAIMAN and SCOTT WITTMAN, and internationally acclaimed playwright DAVID GRIEG. Audiences around the world have long adored the best-selling book and films, but none have experienced the magic of Wonka quite like this- until now.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY officially opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2017.

