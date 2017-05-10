IDINA MENZEL
Click Here for More Articles on IDINA MENZEL

See How Bright They Shine! Norbert Leo Butz Joins Idina Menzel Onstage for a WICKED Reunion

May. 10, 2017  

This weekend, Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay Foundation hosted the "Idina Menzel and Friends" karaoke event to raise funds for the star's charitable foundation for girls. One of the "friends" promised at the event was Menzel's former Wicked co-star and Tony Award winner, Norbert Leo Butz!

Watch below as the star pays a visit to join the OG Elphaba onstage for a performance of the duet, "As Long As You're Mine", a ballad which they originated in the smash hit musical, "Wicked" fifteen years prior.

A BroaderWay Foundation (ABW) was created in 2010 by Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs. It is a program dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and striving for personal and social achievement.

See How Bright They Shine! Norbert Leo Butz Joins Idina Menzel Onstage for a WICKED Reunion
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!
  • Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season
  • Aaron Tveit to Star in Barrington Stage Company's COMPANY; Initial Season Casting Announced
  • NBC Has Heaven On Its Mind! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! to Air on Easter Sunday
  • OSLO Big Winner at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Full List!
  • Julia Murney to Star in GYPSY at Cape Playhouse; Additional Star Casting Announced

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com