See How Bright They Shine! Norbert Leo Butz Joins Idina Menzel Onstage for a WICKED Reunion

This weekend, Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay Foundation hosted the "Idina Menzel and Friends" karaoke event to raise funds for the star's charitable foundation for girls. One of the "friends" promised at the event was Menzel's former Wicked co-star and Tony Award winner, Norbert Leo Butz!

Watch below as the star pays a visit to join the OG Elphaba onstage for a performance of the duet, "As Long As You're Mine", a ballad which they originated in the smash hit musical, "Wicked" fifteen years prior.

A BroaderWay Foundation (ABW) was created in 2010 by Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs. It is a program dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and striving for personal and social achievement.

