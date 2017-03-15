Paige Davis to Star in MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, & MARRIAGE at CLO Cabaret

Pittsburgh CLO has announced the cast of the Pittsburgh premiere of Off-Broadway sensation, MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, & MARRIAGE, May 11-August 13 at the CLO Cabaret.

Icon of the television hosting set, Paige Davis, will star as Miss Abigail. Pittsburgh CLO alum Javier Manente will star as Paco, her strapping young assistant. Miss Abigail and Paco will invite audiences to take part in Miss Abigail's self-help talk show, during which they'll answer any and every one of your questions as they share Miss Abigail's outrageously funny "how-to's" on dating, mating and marriage.

Tickets are now available online at CLOCabaret.com, by phone at 412-456-6666 or in person at the Theater Square Box Office.

Performances run Wednesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays at 1:00pm* 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; and Sundays at 2:00pm. (*June 22 and July 27) Tickets start at $38.75 and are available online at CLOCabaret.com, by calling 412-456-6666 or at the Box Office at Theater Square. Groups of 10 or more can call the Group Sales Hotline at 412-325-1582 to learn more about special discounts, priority seating and corporate discounts. Visit pittsburghCLO.org for more information.

ABOUT THE CAST:

PAIGE DAVIS (Miss Abigail) returns to Pittsburgh CLO after last appearing as Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Her Broadway credits include: Boeing-Boeing (Gloria), Chicago (Roxie Hart). National Tours: Sweet Charity (Charity), Chicago (Roxie), The Vagina Monologues and Beauty and the Beast (Babette). International Tour: Chicago. Favorite Regional: God in An Act Of God at Arizona Theater Company (Directed by Marsha Mason), Senga in the world premiere of Dancing Lessons at Barrington Stage Co., and again at TheaterWorks in Hartford, April in Company at Missouri Repertory Theater, Val in A Chorus Line at Austin Music Theater and Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Chicago Cultural Center. Television: Host of Home and Family, a new series for the Hallmark Channel, and Emmy-nominated host of Home Made Simple on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). Audiences know her best as the effervescent star of Trading Spaces, the groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated design-reality show. Ms. Davis' book, Paige by Paige, A Year of Trading Spaces, spent several weeks at the top of The New York Times Bestseller list. She is married to Broadway villain and Pittsburgh CLO alum, Patrick Page.

JAVIER MANENTE (Paco) was last seen as Juan in Pittsburgh CLO's ALTAR BOYZ. Originally from Argentina, he graduated from Point Park University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Dance. Favorite credits include Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Melchior in Spring Awakening, Mark in Rent and George in The Drowsy Chaperone among others. Mr. Manente was the winner of last year's Campus Superstar at the Carnegie Music Hall.

MEG PRYOR (Understudy/Assistant Stage Manager) returns to the CLO Cabaret having previously appeared in NUNSENSE. She is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (CAP21). National Tours: Damn Yankees, Grease! New York: Hair, Merchant of Venice, Closer Than You Think. Regional: Bat Boy (voted one of the Best Performances of the year, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), Man of La Mancha, Sweet Charity, A Chorus Line, Nine. Television: Burn Notice, Sex and the City. Improv: Upright Citizens Brigade, Magnet Theater, Arcade Comedy Theater, Naples City Improv. Ms. Pryor was on the faculty of CAP21 before returning to the Pittsburgh area as the Director of the Mancini Arts Academy.

JERREME RODRIGUEZ (Understudy) is making his CLO Cabaret debut. He was most recently seen as the Emcee in The Mary Moody Theater production of Cabaret. In Pittsburgh he was last seen in Pittsburgh Rep.'s Wig Out! (Lucian) and the Pittsburgh Musical Theatre productions of Saturday Night Fever (Ceasar), Sister Act (Pablo) and Grease. Other credits include: the Austin Playhouse productions of A Little Night Music (Carl Magnus) and Chicago (Harry); AIDA at Austin Lyric Opera and Greg in the National Tour of A Chorus Line. Mr. Rodriguez is a current member of BMI's Musical Theatre Workshop and alum of both Interlochen Arts Academy and Point Park University.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

LUANNE NUNES DE CHAR (Director) is a director, teaching artist and casting associate. She previously directed GIRLS ONLY: THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN at the CLO Cabaret, and has also worked for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Berkeley Rep, ABC Television, Sea World, California Shakespeare Theatre, The Disney Company, Mark Taper Forum, The National Theatre Conservatory and West End Theatre. Ms. Nunes de Char graduated from both UCLA and University of Southern California.

TONY FERRIERI (Set Designer) returns to Pittsburgh CLO where he designed the following productions: PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES, THE TOXIC AVENGER, THE 39 STEPS and FIRST DATE. City Theatre: Wild With Happy, Feeding the Dragon, Hand to God, Sex With Strangers. Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre: Miss Julie. barebones: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center: Shrek, The Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid. Quantum: The Master Builder. Other credits include designs for: Milieu Theatrics NY, Jewish Theatre of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Festival Opera, Carrnivale Theatrics, PICT, Emelin, Northlight, Madison Rep, TheatreWorks, 1812 Productions, Playhouse REP & Conservatory, Tuesday Musical Club, Hartwood, Gargaro, Physical Theatre, Spur of the Moment, Chatham, Pitt, International Poetry Forum, Dana Phil Productions, Development Dimensions International, Saltworks and Unseam'd.

Since 1946, Pittsburgh CLO has been the driving force behind live musical theater in Pittsburgh and the entire Southwestern Pennsylvania region. Under the direction of Van Kaplan since 1997, this not-for-profit arts organization appreciates the support of nearly 200,000 patrons yearly who attend its performances at three venues in the Cultural District: a seasonal subscription series at the Benedum Center, A Musical Christmas Carol at the Byham Theater and year-round shows at the CLO Cabaret. Its dedication to the musical theater art form includes educational programs such as the CLO Academy for Performance and Art, the CLO Mini Stars, the Gene Kelly Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award and The National High School Theatre Awards. As part of its new works development, the organization has been involved with 21 Broadway shows (29 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris in Paris and on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards and was the most awarded musical of the season. For more information, visit pittsburghCLO.org.

