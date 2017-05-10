VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Feels Oh, So Pretty About Her SNL Return

May. 10, 2017  

Melissa McCarthy, who has appeared throughout this season of Saturday Night Live as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, will be returning May 13 to the SNL stage for the fifth time as host. She will be joined by musical guest HAIM, who is set to release their highly anticipated sophomore album this summer.

Below, watch as she gets ready for her return with an oh, so pretty musical number.

"Saturday Night Live" is broadcast live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.


