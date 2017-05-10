VIDEO: Broadway's Patti LuPone Slams Madonna, EVITA & LES MIS Films

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone didn't hold back about what she thought of singer Madonna's acting skills in EVITA, calling her a "movie killer." "I saw Buenos Aires and I thought it was a piece of s**t," shared the actress.

Later, LuPone tells host Andy Cohen what she thought about the "Les Misérables" movie adaptation and revealed why she generally has a problem with movie and television adaptations of musicals. Also, LuPone talked about going to court against Andrew Lloyd Webber regarding losing her role to Glenn Close in "Sunset Boulevard." Asked by a called if she's seen Close in the current revival of the musical, the actress quipped, "Well I was in it, I originated the role, so I don't think I need to see it!" Watch all the clips below!

Patti LuPone currently stars in WAR PAINT for which she recently received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. This is Ms. LuPone's seventh Tony Award and third win. She has previously won the Tony for 2008's GYPSY and 1980's EVITA. Past nominations also include 2011's WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, 2006's SWEENEY TODD, 1988's ANYTHING GOES and 1976's THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

