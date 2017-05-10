Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception

May. 10, 2017  

Several Drama Desk nominees met the press today at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event. For the complete list of this year's nominees, click here.

The The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Photos by Linda Lenzi

Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jerry Zaks Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Gavin Creel Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Kate Baldwin, Jerry Zaks and Gavin Creel Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Laurie Metcalf Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Bobby Cannavale Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Bobby Cannavale Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Bobby Cannavale and Drama Desk President Charles Wright Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Andy Karl Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Andy Karl Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
J. David Brimmer Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jon Jon Briones Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Aaron Rhyne Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jenn Colella Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jenn Colella Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Linda Cho Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Christy Altomare Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Christy Altomare Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Peter Hylenski, Aaron Rhyne and John Narum Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Greg Anthony Rassen, August Eriksmoen and Andy Blankenbuehler Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Randy Adams, Jenn Colella, Sue Frost, Irene Sankoff, David Hein and August Eriksmoen Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nora Schell Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Ari'el Stachel Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jack Cummings III, Emily Skinner and Lori Fineman Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Emily Skinner Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jenna Dioguardi, Sarah Mezzanotte, Lauren Patten, Brenna Coates and Tedra Millan Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jared Mezzocchi Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Ellen McLaughlin, Emily Skinner and Luc V Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Ed Dixon Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Brandon Uranowitz Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
George Salazar Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Brandon Uranowitz and George Salazar Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Mary Beth Peil Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Rob Rokicki, George Salazar and Brandon Uranowitz Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Basil Twist Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Mimi Lien Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Justin Townsend and Mimi Lien Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nick Blaemire Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nick Blaemire and Jonathan Silver Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Josh Luxenberg, Rosalind Grush and Meghan Finn Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Amy Ryan Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Adam Block, Amy Ryan and Itamar Moses Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Denis Jones Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nancy Anderson Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Ed Dixon and Nancy Anderson Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Stephen Flaherty Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nick Blaemire and George Salazar Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nick Cordero Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Sean Smith and Daniel Ocanto Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Randy Graff Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Gavin Creel and Warren Carlyle Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jane Greenwood Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Stephanie J. Block Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
David Cromer Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Tom Kirdahy Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Laura Osnes Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Jeff Croiter Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
John Douglas Thompson Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Tom Kirdahy and Terrence McNally Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
Nancy Anderson


Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi

Linda Lenzi

  • Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
  • Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!
  • Photo Coverage: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Harvey Fierstein & Company Celebrate Opening Night of Public Theater's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
  • Photo Coverage: Point Foundation Honors Uzo Aduba, Dustin Lance Black and Thomas Roberts

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com