Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception

Several Drama Desk nominees met the press today at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event. For the complete list of this year's nominees, click here.

The The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Photos by Linda Lenzi



Kate Baldwin