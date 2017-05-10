BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Ashley Brown, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Silverman & More in Encores! THE GOLDEN APPLE

Closing out this season at Encores! is The Golden Apple- the John Latouche and Jerome Moross' cult classic. The Golden Apple will star Mikaela Bennett (Penelope), Ashley Brown (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso), Carrie Compere (Lovey Mars/The Siren), Jason Kravits (Menelaus/Scylla), Alli Mauzey (Miss Minerva Oliver/The Scientist), Lindsay Mendez (Helen), N'Kenge (Mother Hare), Ryan Silverman (Ulysses), and Barton Cowperthwaite (Paris).

Helen of Troy as a bored housewife? Ulysses as a dashing hero of the Spanish-American War? The whimsical and toweringly ambitious 1954 musical The Golden Apple does all that and more, reshaping the myths of The Iliad and The Odyssey into an all-American fable that conjures up the days when pie-baking contests were cutthroat and lovers eloped in hot air balloons. Despite its brief run, John Latouche and Jerome Moross' show was hailed by critics and introduced the classic torch song "Lazy Afternoon." The Encores! production will be directed by Michael Berresse with musical direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

The Golden Apple will run for seven performances at City Center from May 10-14. Tickets starting at $35 can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office, located at 131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.

We're bringing you a sneak peek of the show below, with highlights of "Lazy Afternoon," "Windflowers," "Store-Bought Suit," "Calypso," and "We've Just Begun."

