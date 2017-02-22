National Theatre's OBSESSION, Starring Jude Law, to Hit U.S. Cinemas This Spring

Obsession, an adaptation of the Luchino Visconti film starring Oscar nominee Jude Law and directed by Tony and Olivier award winner Ivo van Hove, is the latest National Theatre Live screening to be announced and will be broadcast to cinemas from the Barbican Theatre in London on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

The Barbican/Toneelgroep Amsterdam production sees Jude Law (The Talented Mr Ripley, Hamlet) play the magnetically handsome, down-at-heel Gino, whose affair with a married woman takes both down a path of destruction in a new stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti's 1943 film of the same name.

Obsession is the latest NT Live in a year of a record number of broadcasts with eleven plays being screened to cinemas. The next production to hit cinemas is Hedda Gabler starring Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson ("The Affair") in the lead role on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

In April, Shakespeare's Twelfth Night with Tamsin Grieg ("Episodes") will be broadcast live from the National on Thursday, April 6, 2017 and Tom Stoppard's landmark play Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead starring Daniel Radcliffe (The Cripple of Inishmaan, Equus, Harry Potter), Joshua McGuire (Posh, Mr Turner) and David Haig (Guys and Dolls, "The Witness for the Prosecution"), which will broadcast on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Sally Cookson's new take on the children's classic Peter Pan, filmed live during its run at the National will be available in cinemas on Saturday, June 10, 2017 as a matinee.

Salomé, a re-working of Oscar Wilde's play which tells the story of the title character's political awakening, will broadcast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Adapted and directed by award-winning South African director Yaël Farber (The Crucible) and starring Irish actress Olwen Fouéré (The Taming of the Shrew, Medea).

American masterpiece Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, which returns to the National Theatre twenty five years after its debut, will be screened over a week in July with Part 1 - Millennium Approaches on Thursday, July 20, 2017 and Part 2 - Perestroika on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The all star cast - directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliot (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) - is made up of Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spiderman, Hacksaw Ridge), Nathan Lane (The Birdcage, The Producers), Russell Tovey ("Quantico," The History Boys), James McArdle (Young Chekov, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens) and Denise Gough (People, Places and Things).

One of the critics picks of 2016 Yerma with Billie Piper ("Doctor Who," "Penny Dreadful") will broadcast on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in a recorded performance from the Young Vic.

Exhibition dates may vary by cinema. For more information on NT Live including participating cinemas and local exhibition dates, visit www.ntlive.com.

MORE ABOUT THE BROADCASTS:

Twelfth Night

· Broadcast to cinemas on Thursday, April 6, 2017 live from the National Theatre of London's Olivier Theatre, Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a new twist on William Shakespeare's classic comedy of mistaken identity, directed by Simon Godwin.

· Summary: A ship is wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love. The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia's upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible. Simon Godwin (NT Live: Man and Superman, NT Live: The Beaux' Stratagem) directs this joyous new production with Tamsin Greig ("Friday Night Dinner," "Black Books," "Episodes") as a transformed Malvolia and an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Rigby ("Flowers," "Jericho"), Tamara Lawrence ("Undercover"), Doon Mackichan ("Smack the Pony") and Daniel Ezra ("The Missing," "Undercover").

· Click here to watch the trailer.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

· Broadcast to cinemas on Thursday, April 20, 2017 live from The Old Vic theatre in London, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Woman in Black), Joshua McGuire (The Hour) and David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Witness for the Prosecution) star in Tom Stoppard's brilliantly funny situation comedy. David Leveaux's new production marks the 50th anniversary of the play that made a young Tom Stoppard's name overnight.

· Summary: Against the backdrop of Hamlet, two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, take centre stage. As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare's iconic drama, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

Obsession

· Broadcast to cinemas on Thursday, May 11, 2017 live from the Barbican Theatre in London, this Barbican/Toneelgroep Amsterdam production sees Jude Law playing the magnetically handsome, down-at-heel Gino in a new stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti's 1943 film of the same name, directed by Olivier and Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove.

· Summary: Drifter Gino, powerful and graceful as a puma, encounters Giuseppe and his much younger, trapped wife Giovanna at their roadside restaurant and petrol station. He and Giovanna are so irresistibly attracted to one another they begin an affair while plotting to murder her husband. But the crime does not unite them in this chilling story where passion can lead only to destruction. In addition to Jude Law, the cast also includes Robert de Hoog, Chukwudi Iwuji, Aysha Kala, Halina Reijn, and Gijs Scholten van Aschat.

Peter Pan

· Screening in cinemas on Saturday, June 10, 2017 (special matinee showing) captured live from the National Theatre of London's Olivier Theatre, director Sally Cookson brings her wondrously inventive Peter Pan to the National Theatre after a sell-out run at Bristol Old Vic. Suitable for 7yrs+.

· Summary: When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues.

· Click here to watch the trailer.

Salomé

· Broadcast to cinemas on Thursday, June 22, 2017 live from the National Theatre of London's Olivier Theatre, internationally acclaimed director Yaël Farber (Les Blancs) draws on multiple accounts to create her urgent, hypnotic production.

· Summary: The story has been told before, but never like this. An occupied desert nation. A radical from the wilderness on hunger strike. A girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world. This charged retelling turns the infamous biblical tale on its head, placing the girl we call Salomé at the centre of a revolution.

Angels in America (Parts One & Two)

· Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches will broadcast on Thursday, July 20, 2017 and Angels in America Part Two: Perestroika will broadcast on Thursday, July 27, 2017 to cinemas live from the National Theatre of London's Lyttelton Theatre.

· Summary: America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) plays Prior Walter along with a cast including Denise Gough (People, Places and Things) as Harper Pitt, Nathan Lane (The Producers) as Roy Cohn, James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Louis Ironson and Russell Tovey (The Pass) as Joe Pitt. This new staging of Tony Kushner's multi-award winning two-part play, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, is directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse). Part One: Millennium Approaches was first performed at the National Theatre in 1992 and was followed by Part Two: Perestroika the following year.

Yerma

· Broadcast to cinemas in the UK and Ireland on Thursday, August 31, 2017 live from the Young Vic, with delayed screenings in the rest of the world including the U.S. from September 21, 2017, the incredible Billie Piper ("Penny Dreadful," "Great Britain") returns in her Evening Standard Best Actress award-winning role in Simon Stone's radical new production of Lorca's achingly powerful masterpiece.

· Summary: The unmissable theatre phenomenon sold out at the Young Vic and critics call it "an extraordinary theatrical triumph" (The Times) and "stunning, searing, unmissable" (Mail on Sunday). Billie Piper's lead performance is described as "spellbinding" (The Evening Standard), "astonishing" (iNews) and "devastatingly powerful" (The Daily Telegraph). Set in contemporary London, Piper's portrayal of a woman in her thirties desperate to conceive builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking, climax.

· Click here to watch the trailer.

National Theatre Live launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre with Helen Mirren. The company has since broadcast more than 50 other productions live, from both the National Theatre and from other theatres in the UK. NT Live broadcasts have now been experienced by over 6 million people in over 2,000 venues around the world, including over 700 venues in the UK alone. Past broadcasts from the National Theatre have included Danny Boyle's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; War Horse; Man and Superman with Ralph Fiennes; and most recently Peter Shaffer's Amadeus. Broadcasts from other UK theatres include Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Coriolanus from the Donmar Warehouse; A View from the Bridge from the Young Vic; Macbeth from the Manchester International Festival; and Hangmen, Skylight, The Audience and No Man's Land from London's West End. The biggest single broadcast to date is Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Barbican, which has been seen by over 600,000 people. In 2014 the National Theatre recorded its first production on Broadway, Of Mice and Men with James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, captured at the Longacre Theatre.

Encores are now ongoing for some of National Theatre Live's most acclaimed recent productions. Encore dates and cinema locations are added frequently. Click here to find out which Encores are playing in your area.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE is distributed by New York-based BY Experience, Inc. (www.byexperience.net).

