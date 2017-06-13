BWW Morning Brief June 13th, 2017 - Starry SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Alan Henry - June 12, 2017

On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines announced that they were ending their four-year-old sponsorship agreement with the Public Theater over their current Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR. The play, which is set to open at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre on Monday, depicts the Roman dictator in a way that calls to mind President Donald Trump. . (more...)

2) Public Theater Releases Statement on Controversy Surrounding Trump-Themed JULIUS CAESAR

by Matt Tamanini - June 12, 2017

Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR, the Public Theater has released a statement.. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Killian Donnelly On Playing Jean Valjean In LES MISERABLES

by Marianka Swain - June 12, 2017

Killian Donnelly's stellar musical career includes Kinky Boots, Memphis, The Commitments, Billy Elliot and The Phantom of the Opera. From tonight, he becomes the new West End Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'Waving Through a Window' on THE TONYS

by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2017

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and the cast of the Tony-Award winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN performed the show's signature song 'Waving Through a Window' on last night's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below!. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Kevin Spacey-Hosted TONY AWARDS

by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2017

While early ratings numbers indicate that viewership took a steep fall from last year's HAMILTON-dominated show, critics are now offering their own assessments of the broadcast. Check out the reviews below. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Joe Tippett joins Broadway's WAITRESS as 'Earl' starting tonight.

- The stars of OH, HELLO appear in character tonight at the 92Y...

- Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut this evening.

- And Irish Rep hosts its star-studded SONDHEIM AT SEVEN gala, featuring an intro by Angela Lansbury!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage from Sunday night's DKC/O&M post-Tonys bash at the Carlyle!

Jim Caruso and Lilias White

Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia

Set Your DVR... for OH, HELLO's Nick Kroll, stopping by NBC's TODAY to promote the show's Netflix debut!

What we're geeking out over: That Smash's BOMBSHELL musical is one step closer to Broadway...

What we're watching: OLD HATS, starring Bill Irwin and David Shiner, airing tonight on THIRTEEN's THEATER CLOSE-UP!

Social Butterfly: See what Bette Midler had to say the day after her Tony win...

Oh boy. I just woke up. And what's this little silver statue next to my bedge? - Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 12, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

