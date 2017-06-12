VIDEO: Bette Midler Keeps Talkin' Backstage with More HELLO, DOLLY Thanks

Jun. 12, 2017  

Just last night, Bette Midler won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!. After she wrapped up her epic acceptance speech onstage, she continued backstage with the press. Check out what she had to say below!

Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M." Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance. In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys. Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women. This past January she concluded her critically acclaimed Vegas extravaganza The Showgirl Must Go On at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with over 200 performances that were seen by over a half-million people in two years. Forty years, four Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, a Tony Award and tons of record-breaking performances since she hit the scene, the "Divine Miss M" is still going strong.

