Len Cariou, Michael Cerveris and More Join Irish Rep's SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced more performers for SONDHEIM AT SEVEN, this season's Gala Benefit production, on Tuesday, June 13th at 7 PM at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Featuring an introduction by Special Guest Angela Lansbury, SONDHEIM AT SEVEN will honor Carmine D. Boccuzzi, Jr., Partner at Cleary Gottlieb LLP, and will recognize the extraordinary contributions of Anne Anderson, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States; Barbara Jones, Consul General of Ireland in New York; and David Donoghue, Ambassador of Ireland to the United Nations.

The Gala will feature performances by Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Len Cariou ( Sweeney Todd), Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Melissa Errico (Amour), Mark Evans (Finian's Rainbow at Irish Rep), Danielle Ferland (All My Sons), Malcolm Gets (Macbeth), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies The Musical), Donna Kane (The Irish and How They Got That Way at Irish Rep), Rebecca Luker (Fun Home), Howard McGillin (Gigi), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Ryan Silverman (Side Show), Max von Essen (An American in Paris) and special surprise guests!

Join us on Broadway for a musical extravaganza celebrating the work of the man The New York Times calls "the greatest and perhaps the best-known artist in the American theatre today," Stephen Sondheim! Angela Lansbury introduces this one-night-only musical revue which includes as many hit songs as we can fit in 90 minutes. A galaxy of Broadway stars will perform selections from: Sweeney Todd, Follies, Into The Woods, Assassins, Gypsy, Passion, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, Company, West Side Story and more! There's "Something familiar, Something peculiar, Something for everyone, a celebration tonight!"

The evening will be directed by Charlotte Moore and will have musical direction by John Bell. Single tickets start at $100 and are on sale now at www.IrishRep.org or by calling 212.727.2737.

Irish Repertory Theatre, now in its 29th season, was co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore. Irish Rep opened its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars and is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," the Irish Rep has celebrated the very best in Irish theatre for over twenty-five years, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 38,000 audience members annually attend productions at our theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness the Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

The performance will be followed by dinner at Bryant Park Grill (25 West 40th Street). Premium seating/dinner packages start at $500. Call 212-213-1166 or email Events@CarlaCapone.com for more information. For more information, visit IrishRep.org.

