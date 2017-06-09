Joe Tippett to Play 'Earl' in WAITRESS Starting Next Week

The producers of the smash hit Broadway musical have announced that Joe Tippett will step into the role of Earl in Waitress on June 13, opposite Betsy Wolfe as Jenna. Will Swenson will play his final performance as Earl on June 11, 2017.

Joe Tippett has previously appeared on Broadway in Airline Highway. His regional and off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Waitress at the A.R.T., All the Fine Boys at theNew Group, This Day Forward at the Vineyard, and Indian Summer and Familiar at Playwrights Horizons. Recently he's been seen on screen in "Bull," "Chicago Justice," "The Blacklist," License Plates and "Boardwalk Empire." He will also be seen on "Rise" next season on NBC.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Related Articles