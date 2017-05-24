OH, HELLO
Click Here for More Articles on OH, HELLO

OH, HELLO Duo to Appear in Character at 92Y in Time for Netflix Debut

May. 24, 2017  
OH, HELLO Duo to Appear in Character at 92Y in Time for Netflix Debut

Oh, Hello on Broadway comes to 92Y on June 13 at 7 pm, just in time for the show's Netflix debut, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - appearing in character for an evening of conversation moderated by John Oliver.

The all new original comedy special by the same name launches globally on Netflix June 13. And you will see for yourself how Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, two legendary bachelors of New York's Upper West Side, created the greatest work of art of the 21st or any century.

Oh, Hello on Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

For tickets and more information about the 92Y event, click here.


Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Sings LITTLE MERMAID Classic; Throws Hat in the Ring for ABC Live Musical
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs Show-Stopping HAIRSPRAY LIVE Number at CTGLA's 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • Make Them Hear You! Vote Today for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards!
  • VIDEO: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com