OH, HELLO Duo to Appear in Character at 92Y in Time for Netflix Debut

Oh, Hello on Broadway comes to 92Y on June 13 at 7 pm, just in time for the show's Netflix debut, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - appearing in character for an evening of conversation moderated by John Oliver.

The all new original comedy special by the same name launches globally on Netflix June 13. And you will see for yourself how Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, two legendary bachelors of New York's Upper West Side, created the greatest work of art of the 21st or any century.

Oh, Hello on Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

For tickets and more information about the 92Y event, click here.

